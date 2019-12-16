One Piece Reveals an Epic Gold Roger Cliffhanger

There are plenty of pirates hanging about One Piece, but only one has been the King of the Pirates. Gold Roger remains a force in the series long after his death, and many readers are keen to learn more about the man. Roger’s name alone is enough to spark emotion in the Grand Line, and it seems fans will learn a bit more about the man soon.

After all, Roger just made a special cameo in the latest One Piece chapter, and it teases the captain’s connection with Wano and Oden Kozuki.

As you can see here, the end of chapter 965 is an intense one. The surprise ending sees Whitebeard and his crew head towards an island of interest. It turns out Roger and his crew are on the land, and Rayleigh is quick to point out their visitor.

“Whitebeard, eh? My, my, it’s been ages,” Roger notes.

Dressed in a lavish coat, Roger is every bit as brawny as you’d expect. His dark hair is parted and matches his curled mustache. The look combined with Roger’s open shirt and rugged pants makes him look like the perfect pirate, and he’s all too eager to catch up with Whitebeard.

“Guess we’ll have another scrap. You can only risk death while you’re still alive!! And my end is nigh!! This might be the last time we’ll ever meet Whitebeard,” the captain tells his crew.

Now, fans are left to wait on One Piece‘s next chapter for resolution. Readers expect Roger and Whitebeard to clash some before Oden makes his grand debut. Given how interested Roger was in the daimyo, there is no telling how the pair’s introduction will go next week!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.