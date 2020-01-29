One Piece Explains How Orochi Took Wano’s Throne

The Wano Country hasn’t just given us a look into the early lives of characters such as Gol D Roger, Whitebeard, and Oden, but has also revealed the tragic side of this isolationist nation. Following his travels alongside some of the greatest pirates to ever sail the Grand Line, Oden has returned to the country of his birth. With the citizens of Wano looking at Oden’s return as a blessing, potentially returning as the new leader of the country, it seems as though the diminutive villain known as Orochi has pulled a fast one and is now in charge of the nation. How on earth did this happen?

When Oden goes to confront Orochi, he is shown that the current Shogun hasn’t just been granted the keys to the kingdom, but also has followers that allow him to be essentially invincible. With the Hag and the Priest at his side, Orochi is surrounded by an impenetrable energy bubble that is able to completely negate Oden’s blows. Sitting behind a force field, the current Shogun gloats in front of the Daimyo of Kuri, revealing just how he has come into power.

With the assistance of the Hag, a witch whose Devil Fruit allows her to shape shift into any form she chooses, Orochi creates a faux-Sukayaki that allows him to have all the current leaders of the country back him in his efforts to become the nation’s ruler. As Oden learns of Orochi’s current plot, he also begins to question just what happened to his father, believing that Orochi had a hand in the death of Sukayaki.

Unfortunately for Oden, things only got worse as both himself and Orochi had a secret conversation that caused the sea faring swordsman to give up his claim to the throne and instead become the “village idiot”, marching around town in his underwear while begging for change. Eventually, Oden had enough but his is a tale mired in tragedy.

