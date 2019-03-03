‘One Piece’ Creator Reveals Nami As An Old Woman

One Piece fans know the Straw Hats like the back of their hand, but there are some things about the leads only Eiichiro Oda knows. After all, the creator is the mastermind behind all things One Piece, and it seems he’s giving fans a peek into Nami’s future nowadays.

Well, two futures really. There are two timelines Nami could follow through, and Oda has imagined them for fans.

Recently, a new Q&A session was printed where Oda wrote in to answer fan-questions. It was there one fan asked the artist to never reveal Nami’s designs as an older woman, so Oda decided he would sketch it for the world… naturally.

As you can see above, the first time line shows Nami at ages 40 and 60. The first has Nami looking as young as ever with her hair down and lips curled into a smile. Even at 60, Nami has not aged a bit in this first timeline, and she’s even sporting a bob to celebrate her apparent immortality.

For the second timeline, things have not been so kind to Nami. The so-called worst timeline shows the navigator at 40 with over-the-top wrinkles and dingy hair. Nami at 60 years old is little better as Oda gave the heroine looseskin, thining hair, and nearly unrecognizable features save for her unmistakable should tattoo.

This is not the first time Oda has penned the Straw Hats in their older years, but Nami is drawing more controversy than usual. Some fans are upset at how agist the second timeline can come off since Nami only ages visibly in the worst timeline, but one thing is for sure. Sanji would love Nami no matter how her looks change, so the navigator can always rely on the chef.

So, what do you make of these different designs? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

