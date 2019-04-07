‘One Piece’ Confirms New Chapter Release Date

One Piece is celebrating a big anime anniversary this year, but that doesn’t mean its manga is getting left behind. Thanks to Eiichiro Oda, the creator is making headway on a new arc, but it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer for an update.

For those wondering whether One Piece will have a new chapter this weekend, the answer is no. The manga is going on a one-week break as it confirmed when its next chapter will drop.

The announcement came courtesy of chapter 938. One Piece let fans know chapter 939 will go live this month on April 14. So, as you can see, there will be no chapter released in the U.S. on April 7.

For those curious about what the chapter will bring, there are plenty of options at hand. Fans who have read chapter 938 will know how the update left off; Roronoa Zoro was hit with a deadly attack during an attempt to save a very-much-alive Komurasaki. The woman, who was thought to be killed for slighting Orochi, tended to his injuries along with Toko. And, before the chapter ended, the revelation was made that Komurasaki is actually Hiyori Kozuki, the younger sister of Momonosuke.

There are other story angles to pursue as well. Not only have several of Trafalgar Law’s comrades been kidnapped, but Monkey D. Luffy is still in prison. The captain is facing the threat of execution nowadays, so fans are curious to see how Luffy is faring against Queen and his horde of lackeys.

So, are you excited for this next chapter of One Piece? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

