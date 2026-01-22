Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms English Dub Release Date With Crunchyroll (And Its Sooner Than You Think)

Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season is three episodes into the Culling Game, already highlighting the dangers that Yuji Itadori and those who survived the Shibuya Incident Arc will be facing this time around. Unfortunately, for those who have typically watched Jujutsu Tech via the English Dub, the MAPPA production didn’t immediately simulcast the anime adaptation. Luckily, there is news regarding when English Dub enthusiasts will have the chance to explore the Culling Game, and it is arriving far sooner than many expect. With Maki preparing to deliver one of the greatest fights of the season, it’s a great time to be a fan of Yuji and his fellow sorcerers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen’s season three dub is arriving on Crunchyroll today, Thursday, January 22nd. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be revealed if the release later today will include the first two episodes or if it will only be the premiere. Supernatural shonen fans did have the opportunity to check out the English Dub for the third season last year, as the compilation film Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution housed the Western take on the preliminary installments. Luckily, the original cast is making a comeback, along with some big voice actors set to be a part of the Culling Game. The current cast includes the following actors:

Yuji Itadori voiced by Adam McArthur

Yuta Okkotsu voiced by Kayleigh McKee

Rika voiced by Anairis Quinones

Choso voiced by Ray Chase

Naoya Zen’in voiced by Alan Lee

Ogi Zen’in voiced by Jamie Simone

Maki and Mai’s Mother Anjali Kunapaneni

Furudate voiced by Jamie Simone

Megumi Fushigoro voiced by Robbie Daymond

Nobara Kugisaki voiced by Anne Yatco

Satoru Gojo voiced by Kaiji Tang

Kento Nanami voiced by David Vincent

Takuma Ino voiced by Lucien Dodge

Aoi Todo voiced by Xander Mobus

Yuki Tsukumo voiced by Anjali Kunapaneni

Jujutsu Kaisen’s English Dub Details

MAPPA

Alongside the reveal that the third season’s English Dub was arriving later today, Jujutsu Kaisen had another big piece of news when it came to one of the biggest new villains to arrive during the Culling Game. Naoya Zen’in, one of the top members of the Zen’in Clan, will be brought to life by voice actor Alan Lee for the dub. Lee is no stranger to the anime world, having starred in some major anime properties recently, such as Sanda, Yaiba: Samurai Legend, Moonrise, and Sakamoto Days. On the villain front, Lee has played the parts of Solo Leveling’s Kang, Undead Unluck’s Nico, and even portrayed the part of Shang Tsung in recent Mortal Kombat games.

While it has yet to be confirmed how many episodes Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season will house, there’s precedent for what we might expect from the MAPPA production. The anime adaptation’s first two seasons housed around twenty-four episodes, so the current run doing the same wouldn’t come as a surprise. However you consume the supernatural shonen series, prepare for some earth-shattering events to take place as a part of the Culling Game.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Crunchyroll