New ‘One Piece’ Chapter Leaves The Straw Hat Pirates On Their Knees

After seeing the Straw Hat Pirates struggle to keep Big Mom at bay without Luffy, as she threatened to destroy the Thousand Sunny, the focus of Chapter 891 of One Piece primarily focused on Luffy fighting Katakuri in the mirror dimension.

But when we see the Straw Hat Pirates again, the situation is much worse than we realized.

The last we saw of Big Mom attacking the Thousand Sunny, the Straw Hats were able to intelligently fight her off by working as a team. But at the end of Chapter 891, Big Mom’s Prometheus has grown to an immense size and towers over the Sunny.

Chopper is trying his hardest to catch this giant sun. but it’s setting his fur on fire. He says he’ll catch her and toss her in the ocean, but Jinbe says that even the ocean won’t be enough to douse the flames given how large the fireball is. Brook is taken aback by the power of a Yonkou’s soul, but luckily a ship is pulling in from the distance. It’s too far away to be discernible, but Nami’s shocked reaction and Big Mom reacting to it by noting its “wonderful aroma” could hint that the ship coming in the distance is indeed Bege’s ship with the new wedding cake.

Now that Sanji has completed it, he’s hoping the taste of the new wedding cake will surely calm Big Mom down, and if the Straw Hats are going to survive he’s going to need to make this miracle happen.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.