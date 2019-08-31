One Piece Details Kawamatsu’s Origin Story

One of the greatest samurai of Wano Country isn’t even human. Kawamatsu, the former bodyguard of the daughter of Oden, Hiyori, believed himself to have failed the young princess, losing track of her when she managed to escape her imprisonment. As the frog faced samurai figured that the best decision would be to restore his honoro by taking his own life, he moved toward a part of the feudalistic country where he would be able to do so peacefully. Both unfortunately and fortunately for him, he found something else in the form of a magical fox that led him on a whole new path in life.

Onimaru, the Koma Fox, had a saced duty of protecting the graves of the Eternal Graves burial site. As Kawamatsu encountered this magical fox for the first time, he realized that each of these graves had a katana buried within them that could be put to better use than simply resting alongside their masters. Believing that the arsenal of swords could eventually assist in an eventual uprising against Oden and Kaido, the samurai got to work on digging up the graves to help a future army.

Kawamatsu didn’t get to work too much before Onimaru bit hard into his arm. Pleading with the fox that this was a task that he needed to do, the magical creature let go of the samurai and allowed him to start digging up the katana beneath their feet. In return, the sword wielding ronan decided to assist the Koma Fox in warding away any other grave robbers who were looking to gain the treasure at the burial site of the Eternal Graves.

Kawamatsu may have gone through any exceptionally difficult time during this period, but it was all worth it as he has amassed a veritable arsenal of katana that can be used in creating an effective resistance within the country of Wano. With the forces of Wano and Kaido amassing, the Straw Hat Pirates are going to need all the help they can get so this is good timing for Luffy and company!

What did you think of Kawamatsu’s tragic, yet somehow uplifting, back story? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates of the Grand Line.

