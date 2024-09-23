One Piece Welcomes Elbaf Arc With the Straw Hat Crew's Best Outfits Yet

One Piece is gearing up for a big new adventure, and we have the island of Elbaf to thank. It has been ages since we first learned of the mysterious land, but at last, the Straw Hat crew has made its way to Elbaf. After their excursions at Egghead Island, the Straw Hat crew is rushing from one mission to another. And of course, this new arc has gifted our One Piece heroes with brand-new outfits.

As you can see in the slides below, One Piece has brought Elbaf to life, and the nation has given the Straw Hat crew brand-new designs. Just as Luffy's crew got a makeover for Egghead Island, the same is happening once more for Elbaf. Given the nation's nordic inspiration, the Straw Hat members are given a viking makeover, and the rugged designs definitely suit the series.

One Piece Kickstarts the Elbaf Arc at Last

If you are not familiar with Elbaf and its ties to One Piece, no worries. The nation of giants has been a central hub in the series for centuries, but up until now, we have never seen Elbaf. Back in the day, our first taste of Elbaf came to life with the Little Garden arc, so the Straw Hats learned about the giants before they ever set foot on Drum Island. From Big Mom to Vegapunk, a number of big players on the Grand Line are somehow related to Elbaf, and it wasn't long ago that Shanks visited the mysterious land.

With Elbaf in sight, fans are curious what this new arc will look like, and One Piece has left its options open. The Straw Hat crew made its way to the nation after a crew of giants intercepted our heroes at Egghead Island. Of course, the Giant Warrior Pirates were led by Dorry and Brogy, the two captains we met long ago during the Little Garden arc. The crews align themselves to flee Egghead Island amidst a Buster Call, and their escape route worked. Given what we've seen of Elbaf, the nation has tight ties to the Red-Haired Pirates, and Luffy has his own in with the nation. Now, the Straw Hat crew is ready to learn what Elbaf is all about, and the members will do so with new nordic threads.

What's Next for One Piece

As for what One Piece will do next, well – the Straw Hat crew is currently split in half. Usopp, Nami, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji have somehow found themselves on Elbaf or are have a very realistic hallucination of the island. With the rest of the Straw Hat crew onboard with the Giant Warrior Pirates, Luffy's team needs to find out how they got to Elbaf if they really are there. From the location of the Thousand Sunny to the mysterious fire overtaking Elbaf, there is a lot going on for One Piece to explore. So buckle up! Oda is about to settle in for another long haul with the Elbaf arc.

