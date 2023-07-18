One Piece Tests Garp’s Limits With His Biggest Sacrifice Yet

One Piece has pushed Garp to the limits with the newest chapter of the manga as it’s gearing up to take him down with his biggest sacrifice in the series yet! The Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running manga series has been making one massive reveal after another with just the first major arc thus far as while Luffy and the Straw Hats are currently stuck in Vegapunk’s laboratory on Egghead Island, the rest of the seas are in the midst of turmoil with many major players making their move. That, of course, includes the Navy’s various Marine forces.

With Blackbeard currently occupied on a different part of the seas facing off against Trafalgar Law’s crew, the latest chapters of the series have seen Garp gathering up a few Marine forces to rescue Koby from Blackbeard’s clutches at Pirate Island. The previous One Piece chapters saw Garp and the others struggling against many of the pirates that were running wild through the island, but the newest chapter of the series sees him taking a fatal looking blow as he’s staying behind and getting overwhelmed by the mass of pirates now attacking.

One Piece: What Happens to Garp?

One Piece Chapter 1087 continues shortly after Garp and the others began their rescue mission on Fullalead, and he’s able to stand up to many of the attacks thrown his way without losing a step. It’s gotten each of the pirates scared as they see what kind of real power he has at his disposal, but things start to get more complicated when the civilians were rescued and Garp and the others were trying to retreat off the island. Garp, Koby and a few others are trapped on the island amidst all of the pirate attacks, and Garp takes a fatal wound.

When Koby is caught in a trap, Garp jumps in and takes a stab from a sword in his place. Aokiji then steps in and faces off against Garp face to face, and the threats keep coming as Garp takes more damage as the moments pass. The end of the chapter seems grim as he lies on the ground while everyone else around him is threatened, but it’s yet to be revealed whether or not the Marines will actually survive this terrible situation.

