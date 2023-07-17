One Piece Cliffhanger Signals Luffy’s Defeat

One Piece‘s anime has reached the climax of the fight between Luffy and Kaido on the roof of Onigashima’s Skull Dome, and the newest episode has come to a shocking conclusion as Luffy has taken another massive loss at the hands of Kaido! The climax of the Wano Country arc has been one intense fight after another as the final opponents to the pirate and samurai alliance have been taken down over the course of the last few episodes. This has put it all on Luffy’s shoulders as now he needs to take down Kaido by any means necessary.

With the newest episode of the One Piece anime shifting its focus back to Luffy and Kaido’s fight on the roof of the Skull Dome, Luffy has been pushing everything he has left in order to defeat Kaido once and for all. But while he’s trying to force himself to fight with the last bits of Gear Fourth energy he can muster, Kaido is seemingly only getting stronger. It was clear that the fight was reaching its apex, and the final moments of One Piece’s episode unfortunately came to a worse outcome than fans might have hoped for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Kaido Defeats Luffy Again

One Piece Episode 1069 sees Luffy realize that he’s running out of time to defeat Kaido, and Luffy tries to muster everything he has left with the remaining power of his Gear Fourth form. Kaido realizes that the fight will soon come to an end as well, and the two of them have one final fully powerful lunge at one another as the end of the fight draws near. But unfortunately for Luffy (and more surprisingly, Kaido), a member of the CP0 interferes and holds Luffy back so that Kaido can make a direct hit without Luffy getting a chance to get his own punch in.

Both Luffy and Kaido have been cheated out of a proper end to this fight (despite Luffy already losing a number of times before), but this time it seems like Luffy’s been defeated in a major way. Kaido now has to live with the weight of this tainted victory much like he’s been carrying his “victory” over Oden for all these years, but the anime is far from over. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how Luffy makes his big comeback from here on out.

What did you think of the end of this fight between Luffy and Kaido? Are you excited to see what’s coming next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!