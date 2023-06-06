One Piece to Enter 4-Week Hiatus This Summer

Yes, it seems the rumors are true. One Piece is gearing up for a long break, and it will be kickstarting this month. Not long ago, the creator of One Piece posted a note to fans confirming the break, and it was there we learned the manga will be taking a month-long.

Why is the break going down? Well, it is happening all because of a simple surgery. The manga's creator Eiichiro Oda has been needing surgery on his eyes for at least a year now. The artist has been battling with astigmatism for some time, and now Oda is getting it corrected as his eyesight is interfering with his work.

BREAKING NEWS: One Piece manga will be going on a 5 week hiatus, in order for author Eiichiro Oda to get eye surgery to fix his astigmatism. The break will last from JUN 12th (1086) to JUL 18TH (1087) pic.twitter.com/pWD4BYLkyF — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 6, 2023

"I know we're having crazy fun... with One Piece's final saga at the moment, but I wanted to take the time to get surgery. I'm going to get surgery for my eyes. Yes, to shoot laser beams from them," the artist joked in a new letter.

"Joking aside though... it was clear I had really bad astigmatism. All things look blurry to me. It's something that's been hindering my work. So ever since last year, I've been in talks with my editors. They told me to just do it, so I'll come back in a bit with a new eyesight power boost!"

For those curious about the break itself, One Piece will go on hiatus after its June 11th / June 12th release. This means the manga will be missing through the start of July, but it will return on July 18th. This means we have one chapter left before the hiatus begins, so fans will want to savor the update when it drops.

Of course, this hiatus will give One Piece fans a chance to catch up with the series if they are not already. The anime is in the midst of the Wano Country climax, and you can find the series on Crunchyroll to stream. As for the manga, One Piece can be read through Viz Media, so the Shonen Jump app is the place to go! You can also find the series on Manga Plus, and of course, there are physical editions of the hit manga in bookstores across the country.

