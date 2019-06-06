One Piece Finally Reveals Killer’s Tragic Fate

One Piece has way more characters than it knows what to do with at times, but that does not stop the series from juggling. The creator of One Piece is able to juggle all of his many pirates, but it is easy for fans to forget faces and stories. But thanks to a recent chapter, readers were reminded of one big cliffhanger about the pirate Killer.

In the most recent chapter of One Piece, fans were made to revisit Monkey D. Luffy in prison, but focus was shift from the captain to another. It turns out Eustass Kid was recaptured after successfully slipping from the prison, and he did so because he spotted his long time best friend in chains.

“It is Hitokiri Kamazo who apparently failed in his duty to the shogun. Lord Orochi says we can do what we want with him. Here he is!! Hitokiri Kamazo, locked in chains,” one of the guards calls out as they enter the prison with both Killer and Kid behind him.

Of course, Luffy was shocked by the return, but fans were even more surprised to see Killer. It turns out the famous pirate who’s part of the Worst Generation was taken to Wano after Kid’s crew was attacked by Kaido. It was there Killer was fed a failed SMILE fruit which forces him to laugh, and he had no other choice but to act as an assassin-for-hire whom Orochi sought out.

This was all news to Kid who taken to prison by Kaido after their last run-in, and the captain wanted to know what had happened to his friend.

“What happened to you?! After you split off from me, what did Kaido do to you?! Or was it Orochi?! Where did everyone go?! What did they do to make you ask like this?! Who did this to my partner?!”

Fans of One Piece left Kaido’s attack on Kid not even knowing Killer was in danger, but questions of what happened to the crew have remained. Now, it seems like part of the team wound up in Wano under less than ideal circumstances, and Kid is beyond angry to see what Killer has been reduced to these days.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.