With so many characters to its name, One Piece fans have a hard time divvying up the group. The Straw Hats might be on a first-name basis with fans, but the same cannot be said for everyone. Still, some unlikely characters have wormed their way into the fandom’s core, and a few of Kaido’s men have joined that roster. So naturally, it makes sense everyone is losing their cool over King and his face reveal.

The update went live this weekend when One Piece put out its most recent chapter. It was there fans read up on Zoro’s fight with King, and the insanely strong villain took things up a notch this week. If you have read One Piece this week, you will have seen King land several huge blows on Zoro, but our swordsman got to King in the end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the battle is still ongoing, King has gained begrudging respect for Zoro as the latter managed to crack his mask. The manga let the gear fall to the floor, leaving King exposed for the first time. As you can see below, One Piece readers were not expecting the Lunarian to be so hot, and his beauty is all but textbook. Not even Sanji could ignore his features, and given what the fandom is saying now, they’d love for King to ditch his mask permanently… that is, if he makes it out of his battle with Zoro alive.

What do you think of King’s reveal? Did you expect the One Piece warrior to look anything like this…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

