Here Are the Best-Selling Manga Series Since 2008

With the advent of the internet, manga sales have been able to increase substantially as new markets are able to dive into some of the biggest series around in ways that they could not do before. Now, one outlet has taken the opportunity to show which franchises have sold the most printed stories since 2008, with some of the franchises on the list possibly being a surprise to fans of the worlds of anime and manga and others being a foregone conclusion.

In recent years, one of the biggest battles that has arisen is between two of the most popular Shonen series in One Piece and Demon Slayer. When reviewing these numbers, fans might be surprised that Luffy and his crew have a vast lead over Tanjiro and his friends, considering that the two have been at war with one another in terms of overall sales. Of course, One Piece has quite a headstart on the members of the Demon Slayer Corps, with the Eiichiro Oda series premiering in 1997 and Demon Slayer debuting in 2020. With Demon Slayer’s manga already coming to a close, One Piece also has an advantage that the story of the Straw Hats will continue for at least a few more years, pumping up its sales numbers.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Oricon shared the sales numbers for some of the biggest manga series’ sales since 2008, including One Piece, Demon Slayer, Attack On Titan, Kingdom, Haikyu, and Naruto to name a few, with the sales numbers hitting the hundreds of millions over the years:

Top 10 Best Selling Manga Since 2008:



(As of November 21st,2021)

(THREAD) — BlackOnyx (@BIack_Onyx) December 12, 2021

In the rankings, One Piece took the gold as the highest-selling manga series since 2008, selling an astonishing 21,392,563 copies of its manga, with Demon Slayer coming in at number two with 126,586,331, which is impressive considering that the story of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps only arrived about five years ago at this point. Series such as Attack On Titan, Kingdom, Naruto, and My Hero Academia were unable to crack the hundred million copies sold mark, but their popularity certainly speaks for itself.

What do you think of these manga sales numbers since 2008? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of manga.