‘One Piece’ Reveals A Truly Hilarious Ninjutsu

One Piece knows how to make gag jokes, and they rarely flop with readers. Even after all these years, Monkey D. Luffy can still crack a smile with his most immature of jokes, and it looks like One Piece just did it again.

This time, though, it is not Luffy who is making fans snort. That honor belongs to a different fighter, and she's not someone to trifle with.

Recently, One Piece put out its latest chapter, and it was there fan met up with Nami and her new mentor. As the Straw Hat gang continues exploring Wano, Nami has decided to study the ninja arts under a woman named Shinobu, and she showed how scary she can be.

When the two ninjas were cornered by the shogun's force in chapter 933, it was Shinobu who struck out.

"So you're still alive," one of the enemy ninja Hanzo cries. "The bombshell beauty kunoichi, Shinobu the Man-Killer!"

As the encounter shifts, the enemies decide Shinobu isn't who she she claims as her looks have aged, but she corrects the man soon enough. A single cry of "It is me!" set the guy straight, but it had more to do with her Ninpo: Ball-Crusher technique.

So, yes. That is a ninja arts technique now, and you can go write to Naruto about it all you'd like.

Later on, Shinobu goes on to use other Naruto-friendly techniques like a paralysis jutsu but nothing can beat the attack she landed on this guy. The ninja art of — well — ball crushing seems to be a lost one in One Piece, but Shinobu is carrying that banner without a single once of shame.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.