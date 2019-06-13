There’s No New One Piece Chapter This Coming Week

If you were hoping to get an update on One Piece this coming week, we have got some bad news for you. Even artist Eiichiro Oda needs to take a break every once in awhile, and it turns out such a rest has been scheduled for the next week.

Yes, that’s right. One Piece will be going on a super-short break, but Oda will come back to his desk before you know it.

Recently, One Piece confirmed it would have a week-delay for its upcoming manga chapter. This week, fans saw chapter 945 debut, but it seems chapter 946 will not hit shelves until June 23.

Of course, fans are a bit sad to hear about the delay, but they are eager for Oda to get some rest. The creator of One Piece has a notoriously hard schedule as he rarely takes break. The weight of creating manga’s most popular series must weigh on Oda, so readers are hoping the artist will take a good vacation this coming week.

As for what chapter 946 will hold, fans have some good ideas about what’s on the docket. This week’s chapter ended on a major cliffhanger as Monkey D. Luffy found his prison demolished by the one and only Big Mom. The Yonko is suffering from a touch of amnesia after she tried to force her way into Wano. Now, she has teamed up with the Straw Hats to break Luffy out, and she immediately challenged Queen to a fight. And when the Beasts Pirates legend refused to give in, Big Mom reminded the guy who was boss with a simple, non-enhanced punch to the face. Clearly, chapter 946 will have to catch fans up on the battle, and they have never been rooting so hard for Big Mom to win until now.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.