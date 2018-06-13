Wait, Did ‘One Piece’ Tease A Never-Before-Seen Pirate King?

In the same way Naruto fans know the Hokage, One Piece fans have got a lock on all things pirate king. Over the years, readers of Eiichiro Oda’s on-going series have watched Monkey D. Luffy strive to follow after Gol D. Roger. However, there might have been a man before Roger who ruled as king, and fans are thinking he had two formidable sailors on his side.

That is, unless you don’t think Big Mom and Kaido are considered over-powered.

Recently, One Piece ushered in its latest chapter, and it held some stunning info. Not only did chapter 907 end with Shanks meeting the Gorosei, but it began with a Yonko tag-team. Big Mom and Kaido were seen chatting over how Luffy will die by their hands, but their conversation got fans curious.

During the chat, Big Mom says that Kaido owes her a favor from way back, and that it is one of a lifetime. Kaido seems perturbed by the mention, so fans were left to guess how the duo might have been tied. So, Hina helped fill in the blanks with a well-timed nod.

Back at the Reverie, the girl is seen asking Garp about the Yonko’s desire to kill Luffy. The Marines listen in as Hina says the following: “Speaking of Big Mom and Kaido, you’re hailed as the Hero of the Marines because of…”

Then, Garp follows up with the following:

“Oh, are you talking about Rocks? I’m surprised that you’ve heard of them, Hina. Especially since you’re so young. There’s no doubt that before Roger came along, it was their era! But that was more than 40 years ago. Nevertheless, the past is the past.”

As you can see, the nod to Rocks has a clear tie with the Yonko powerhouses, and fans are thinking the two pirates must have served on that same crew decades ago. And, if that should be the case, then the leader of Rocks could have given Roger a run for his belly.

Oh, and Garp seems to know more about the group that he is letting on. After all, the Admiral’s next words are either trolling fans or giving away a future plot point.

“There’s no use worrying about it,” Garp is heard saying when someone questions whether Rocks is regaining its power. “Although it would be a real threat if they were to make a comeback. It’d be an incident too fare beyond our imaginations for us to do anything.”

With so much evidence mounting towards the case, fans are thinking One Piece is about to spill the beans on the Rocks and their mysterious ties to the likes of Big Mom and Garp. And, if readers are lucky, they’ll learn about the man who once lead the crew into infamy before Roger set sail himself.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

