One Piece Teases the Rebellion’s Next Big Mission

While the One Piece anime takes it time with the Wano Country arc, the manga has hit its stride with the arc. The story is fully underway in print as Monkey D. Luffy just did a big favor for the rebel army, but a new problem has come up to the group. And if Kin’emon wants to win Wano back, then he has a new mission to complete ASAP.

Recently, One Piece chapter 952 went live, and it was there fans learned about the Rebellion’s next goal. Kin’emon learns from his comrades that the Udon Prison Camp has pledged its loyalty to the army, but there is just one teeny-tiny problem…

There are no weapons for the new recruits to wield against Orochi and the Beasts Pirates.

“There are more soldiers to join us yet. There is one problem I should point out first, however. There are a number of weapons factories throughout Wano but nearly all of them are making weapons for export to foreign lands,” Raizo tells Kin’emon.

“What samurai want to use most are swords are spears. But because Orochi has ordered possession of weapons in Wano a crime, they are difficult to acquire. If we do not have a blade for every warrior who wishes to fight, it will not be much of a battle.”

Clearly, the Rebellion is going to need some weapons if they are to take down the Beasts Pirates. Wano has long outlawed weapons to prevent any rebels from rising up against Orochi, but the rule can only deter people for so long. With the Kozuki clan ready to regain the country, a rebellion unlike any other has swept through Wano, and it will be up to Kin’emon to get weapons for all of those citizens who choose to back his side.

