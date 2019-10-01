One Piece Reveals Its Most Shocking Alliance Yet

One Piece likes to play games with its various alliances, but they are getting shaken up big time nowadays. Recently, fans learned the Marines were going back on their alliance with the Seven Warlords which put the likes of Boa Hancock in trouble. Now, One Piece is opening up about an alliance of the past which has been kept secret, and it will make fans see two famous characters in an all-new light.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for One Piece chapter 957 below!

Recently, Shonen Jump put out the latest chapter of One Piece, and it focused on the Rocks Pirates. It was confirmed the group included several Yonko pirates during their youth, and it was Monkey D. Garp who brought the group down. However, the Marine did not do it alone…

As it turns out, Garp had to team up with some pirates to end the Rocks group, and the Marine did not team up with just anyone. Luffy’s grandfather drew up an alliance between himself and Gol D. Rogers which is blowing minds.

“The first reason for this [battle] which was never reported is that he had to work with pirates to win the battle,” Sengoku told a group of Marines about Garp.

“In short, this is the truth!! In order to protect the Celestial Dragons and their slaves at God Valley, Garp joined forces with Roger there at the island and they broke apart the Rocks Pirates!! That is the God Valley Incident!!”

As it turns out, Garp had a history with Roger long before the pirate’s son ever came into the picture. Fans always wondered how the two came to know one another, and it turns out they were once allies. Even Garp is able to bend his morals if it means doing a greater good, and fans admit they’re stunned to hear a Marine like Garp would even consider working with a pirate as notorious as Roger.

