‘One Piece’ Spoiler Reveals Another Kingly Plot Twist

This week, One Piece will go live with a brand-new chapter, and it seems the update will be an important one. After all, the Reverie is about to kick off, and it sounds like a shadowy king is about to make their move.

So, you have been warned! There are reported spoilers for One Piece‘s 908th chapter below! Proceed with extreme caution!

Over on social media, a bevy of One Piece leaks have hit sites like Reddit and Twitter. Thousands of fans are buzzing about the notes online, and a summary by Yonkou Productions has informed netizens another big twist is one the way.

According to the spoiler rundown, One Piece‘s new chapter ends with the Gorosei in Pangea, the main castle of Mary Geois. It wraps with the mysterious figure shown last with the castle’s massive straw hat. The character, who is being called Im-sama, goes to the throne that the palace’s guards said no one can sit in.

Naturally, the shadowy king sits in the seat, and the Gorosei don’t stop him. In fact, the World Government heads welcome him and kneel before the throne. It is there the leaders ask if the man wants to extinguish a piece of history, and Im-sama drops a concerning line. He tells the Gorosei that world peace must be upheld eternally and that such a fate requires a “grand cleansing” to happen once more. So, it looks like the Reverie is about to get way more complicated than fans expected.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997.

