One Piece Fans are Scared for Sabo Following Pivotal New Chapter

When it comes to One Piece, fans are used to being surprised. As of late, the series has been killing it with all its latest reveals. These days, the anime has tried to steal light from the manga with its adaptation of Wano Country, but the manga just hit back in a big way.

After all, One Piece chapter 956 has gone live, and it is aptly titled. The chapter is named “Big News” and that is very much true. The chapter had some huge news to share with fans, and readers are outright panicking over one of its teases.

When chapter 956 began, fans were introduced to an intriguing scene. Monkey D. Luffy’s granddad took a moment to visit the underwater kingdom, but he had difficult news to share. It turns out something went awry at the Reverie meeting, and it involves none other than Sabo.

“What?! What does this mean?! That can’t be true! You’re kidding, Sabo!!! It’s the WEJ, that bird’s lying through his beak,” Emporio Ivankov shared in a following scene. “This is Sabo we’re talking about. It’s impossible. I won’t believe a word of it.”

Clearly, the Revolutionary Army is distraught, and they are not sure how to deal with whatever news they were given. Even Dragon, the leader of the army, seemed upset by the news given his sallow demeanor.

“Our first step is to ascertain the truth,” the man said.

Right now, very little is known about what happened to Sabo, but One Piece has dropped hints. For one, the World Government has done their best to quiet the news, but it was published by WEJ despite threats. The paper’s editor said a murder took place at the event, and Monkey D. Garp did tell the underwater rulers the situation involved Vivi of Alabasta. Now, fans are real concerned Sabo may have been killed after infiltrating Reverie, but others are far more optimistic. Some believe Sabo simply kidnapped or otherwise disappeared with Vivi. Either case is clearly going to set off Monkey D. Luffy when he hears, so fans will want to keep a close eye on the manga as it moves forward from here.

