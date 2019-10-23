One Piece May Have Killed Off a Hero’s Wife

One Piece fans are used to tragedies at this point. While the Shonen doesn’t set out to make fans upset with every update, some arcs have been tougher to swallow than others. Recently, the Wano Country arc has dealt blow after blow to the Straw Hats, and their allies have been no more lucky. In a brand-new chapter, fans learned something horrific about Wano’s Rebellion and the possible loss of a loved one.

Recently, the series went live with a new chapter after a two-week break, and creator Eiichiro Oda did not disappoint. The artist came back swinging, and it was there he told fans Otsuru was the wife of Kin’emon. And in order to protect her husband from the law, Otsuru sacrificed herself in the hope Wano would be restored to its former glory.

“Do they have so many people that they need a great amount of food for them all? Are you here in Wano somewhere, Kin? I was stunned when I saw Kikunojo. I’ll handle this!! I won’t let them find you! Just bring us back to the Kozuki days,” Otsuru reveals after stepping forward.

The issue began when Ebisu Town was raided by the Beasts Pirates with Holdem at the lead. The pirates were looking for food which had been stolen, and it seems the townspeople do know where it went. The Rebel Army needs food, but Holdem cannot know that. Otsuru tried to save the town by offering herself up but the townspeople would not let her sacrifice herself alone.

Later in the chapter, Kin’emon hints his wife was likely killed when the Beasts Pirates came for Okobore Town which is directly east of Ebisu Village. Kin’emon said the people took up responsibility for the army’s theft. The whole village was burned to the ground with Otsuru among them. Now, Kin’emon seems to think his wife is dead, but fans have not seen her body for confirmation. For now, readers are hopeful the heroine survived and that Kin’emon will finally be reunited with his wife after more than twenty years.

