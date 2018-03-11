‘One Piece’ Reveals [SPOILER] Saves Luffy

The One Piece manga is setting up for the final phase of its climax of the Whole Cake Island arc, and that includes the fallout after Luffy and Katakuri’s big fight in the mirror world.

Upon exiting the mirror world, Luffy soon found himself attacked by Oven and the rest of the Charlotte Family. Luckily, Sanji, and later his family, are there to save him.

Luffy initially gets helps out of the mirror world from a masked Pekoms, who had appeared there in order to get Luffy safely off of Cacao Island using his Su Long transformation. After emerging from the mirror holding Brulee hostage, Oven quickly discovers that Pekoms is hiding Luffy in his fur.

Seeing the fallen Luffy, Sanji quickly jumps into action and tries to get away from Cacao by using his Moon Walk, but unfortunately for them, another member of the Charlotte Family concerns that several of them are able to use the same technique and pin them to the ground. The Charlotte Family is too large for the two of them to handle, but before Sanji and Luffy are overwhelmed someone else comes in to save them.

After surprisingly striking a fleet of Smoothie’s ships, the Germa 66 has begun their counterattack against the Charlotte Family after Big Mom’s betrayal during Sanji and Pudding’s wedding.

Swooping in to save Luffy and Sanji are his brothers Ichiji, Niji, and Yonji and his sister Reiju in their full armor set. It seems they have finally made it out of Big Mom’s castle and are prepared for a major battle with the remnants of the Charlotte Family before the Whole Cake Island arc comes to a close.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

