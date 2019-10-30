One Piece Explores the Origins of Favorite Romance

Over the years, One Piece has done a lot for its heroes. From victories to treasures, the series has given its stars all sorts of goodies, but others have asked for different treasures. For some of them, they are fine with finding love, and One Piece answered the call from time to time. Not long ago, fans learned about one such couple, and a new chapter showed off the relationship’s early days.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with a flashback. The update went back into the Wano Country of old long before Orochi took over with Kaido. The land was still closed off to the world but it flourished nevertheless. And as the country grew, so did the love between Tsuru and Kin’emon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, Kin’emon and Tsuru had a thing for one another long before Orochi or Oden entered the picture. The lady worked at a teahouse near The Cape where she served drinks to customers. It seems her beauty was known across the land as people would dine there to see her, but Kin’emon was no such person.

Fans got to see the pair interact in this little flashback when Kin’emon snuck into the store to take money from Tsuru’s purse. The waitress goes from gentle to outraged in seconds, and she twists Kin’emon’s arm until he confesses.

According to Kin’emon, the pair have known each other since they were kids. It also turns out the thug is very much in debut to Tsuru since he borrows so much money. After a terrifying threat is shared, Kin’emon runs away from Tsuru more than scared, and fans have to admit this encounter suits the pair. Now, fans are eager to see how their romance blossomed from their childhood friendship, and it would be safe to guess the transition is all sorts of cute.

What do you make of this adorable One Piece pair…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.