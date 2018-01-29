‘One Piece’ Creator Teases Dragon’s Mysterious Origins

Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has introduced hundreds of characters in One Piece, but there are some fans need to know more about. So, if you have ever wanted to learn the origins of Monkey D. Dragon, you may get that wish granted.

After all, Oda just admitted he’s interested in Luffy’s father and what makes him tick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, translators shared a short message Oda left for fans in “ONE PIECE: The 28th Log.” The blurb debuted in Japan just a few days ago, and it is there Oda admits he would like to explore more of Dragon’s past.

Here is my translation for Oda’s message about Garp and Dragon in “ONE PIECE the 28th Log” which was released today😋 pic.twitter.com/B01wAYnz6d — sandman (@sandman_AP) January 25, 2018

“It would also be interesting if I focus on Revolutionary Army, mainly Dragon,” Oda wrote.

“Why do they intend to make a revolution? With what belief? How did they meet? The story about Luffy’s birth would be interesting. Some of those stories would be serious,” he continued. “All of the stories about their lives lead to Luffy!! OK!! I’ll draw Luffy!!”

Of course, fans would love for Oda to dig deeper into Dragon’s backstory and his part in the Revolutionary Army. The character is a rather mysterious one and is best-known as Luffy’s dad. While the pair have yet to meet in One Piece, fans do know Dragon is proud of his son for all the trouble he causes the World Government. As the leader of the Revolutionary Army, he wants to cause the ruling body as much trouble as possible, and Luffy helps him do that even from far away.

Fans want to know why Dragon left Luffy behind and in the care of his father Garp. All the mysterious surrounding Luffy’s mother and the origins of the Revolutionary Army fall back to Dragon, so it is hopefully just a matter of time until Oda digs deep into the pirate.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Will you be buying these One Piece sneakers? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!