Netflix's One Piece Shatters Another Viewer Record

For quite some time, many anime fans believed that a live-action One Piece was impossible to get right. Thanks to Netflix, Eiichiro Oda, and the creative crew and cast that brought the Straw Hat Pirates to life, the live-action Grand Line proved many of those same fans wrong. Quickly after the first season's arrival, a second season was confirmed and it appears that Netflix's One Piece was able to shatter a major record when it came to its debut last year.

The first season of One Piece stuck close to its source material, featuring the debut of Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become the king of the pirates. Gathering members to his Straw Hat Pirate crew including Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, the swashbucklers of the Going Merry fought the likes of Aarlong, Mihawk, Garp, Buggy, and many other threats on the high seas. For the second season, should the live-action adaptation follow the playbook of the manga and anime, expect things to get bigger and weirder. In confirming that season two was on the way, creator Eiichiro Oda has already hinted at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper, a reindeer doctor who looks quite different from the Straw Hats we've seen so far.

(Photo: Netflix)

One Piece Scores Big on Netflix

In a new report straight from Netflix, the live-action Straw Hats became the "Most Watched Netflix series" in the second half of last year, bringing in an astonishing 71.6 million views. As the streaming service reports, this was more than double the viewing of both the anime movies and series associated with Luffy and company. As One Piece grows bigger with each passing year, it will be interesting to see if the second season can outdo the live-action show's initial offering.

On top of Tony Tony Chopper making his debut in season two, the show's adherence to the source material means we can expect other major characters to arrive. This could include villains like Crocodile and Wapol, as well as heroes such as Dr. Kureha, Princess Vivi, and more. On top of these new arrivals, the Straw Hats will most likely visit some major locales including the likes of Loguetown, Drum Island, and Alabasta.

Via Netflix