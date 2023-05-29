One Piece Cosplay Armors Up With Rebecca

One Piece fans were immediately drawn to Rebecca when she was first introduced during the events of the Dressrosa arc, and now one cosplay is helping to show off why by armoring up with the fan favorite after it's been so long since we've seen Rebecca in action! The Dressrosa arc provided a major turning point in the events of Eiichiro Oda's long running anime and manga franchise as it not only provided a snowball that led to the chaos of the Wano Country arc, but also introduced some key players who will likely have a major role in the series' future.

The royal figures Luffy and the Straw Hats crossed paths with in the past came into play again with the Reverie arc, and the Final Saga of the One Piece manga has been slowly dishing out the details on what these royals mean to the world at large. Rebecca has yet to play a role in this grand finale, but one awesome cosplay from artist @siwencosplay on Instagram is readying Rebecca for a potential new fight by suiting up in the fighter's famous armor! Check it out below:

How to Read and Watch One Piece

Now that the One Piece manga is working through the Final Saga of the series overall, it's begun to reveal some big information filling in the gaps fans have been teased about for decades. This also means it's the perfect time to catch up before Rebecca makes her move in the grand finale, and there's a great way to keep up to date. One Piece's manga is now currently available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can even find the three most recent chapters completely for free.

If you wanted to check out the One Piece anime instead, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

