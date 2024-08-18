Netflix’s One Piece Rumor Suggests Katey Sagal Is Set to Bring Kureha to Life

Netflix’s One Piece is back at work as all eyes are turned to season two behind the scenes. Just a few weeks ago, South Africa welcomed back the One Piece team as season two began production, and its main cast is back in costume. With new stars on the team, Netflix’s One Piece season two promises to bring some big characters to the screen such as Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin. Of course, Dr. Kureha is on that list, and a new theory claims actress Katey Sagal may be overseeing the role.

The speculation about Sagal’s involvement began a little big ago once the team behind One Piece addressed rumors that Jamie Lee Curtis would play Kureha. The show’s crew confirmed the Halloween star will not be playing the coveted role despite ongoing fan petitions. With Curtis filming Freaky Friday 2, the production timeline for One Piece season two doesn’t fit the actress’ schedule, but Sagal might be stepping in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress, who is known for their work on Sons of Anarchy and Married… with Children, has been a fave to play Kureha for some time. In light of Curtis’ confession, netizens tuned in to a recent interview that Sagal did where she was asked to plug her next project. It was there the actress hedged with the following comment:

“I have a really good thing but I signed a [NDA], so I can’t say it. I can’t say what I am going to do. Very soon, I am going very far away that I cannot talk about.”

Of course, Sagal did not mention any project by name, but the comment does align with Netflix’s One Piece. The show is filming in Cape Town, South Africa which most definitely qualifies as “very far away”. Also, if the project is meant to start soon for Sagal, that matches One Piece‘s production. The show is already working on season two, so Dr. Kureha may be needed on set before much longer.

For now, no official word has been given on Kureha’s actress, but the team at Netflix did confirm the role has been cast. It is just a matter of time before One Piece season two announces the star who cinched the role. And if netizens are right, well – it seems like Sagal might be the lucky actress who will work alongside Chopper on screen. If you want to catch up on One Piece season one, the show is currently streaming on Netflix, and season two is expected to go live in 2025.

What do you make of this latest One Piece rumor? Are you excited for Netflix’s season two return? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!