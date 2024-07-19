Netflix’s One Piece Confirms Jamie Lee Curtis Will Not Be In Season Two

For quite some time, One Piece fans have been hoping that Jamie Lee Curtis would be joining the live-action cast of Netflix’s One Piece. Unfortunately, we have some bad news for anime fans as an executive producer has confirmed that Curtis will not be a part of the second season. While this doesn’t stop her from potentially joining the cast in the future, it seems like she won’t be taking on the role of Dr. Kureha.

In the new interview, Becky Clements discussed the current work being put into One Piece’s production, “This group here is incredible across the board, these actors, the production designers, the stunt team, the VFX team, the AD team alone, the things they have to balance. We typically prep and shoot multiple episodes at the same time so you often have two units going; the way you have to split your actors and your stunts teams. We are building sets on stage, we’re also on location quite a bit.”

Clements continued, “I think we’re between 900 and 1,200 people strong, and the level of creativity and professionalism in wardrobe, hair and makeup, Jaco [Snyman], our prosthetics person, it’s inspiring. These people are some of the best I’ve ever worked with. And this IP, Oda’s brain is so fertile and unique that everyone is invigorated every day of like, How are we going to do this, and folks who’ve been at this for awhile, you can just feel the almost childlike excitement about trying to pull it off.”

Jamie Lee Curtis Won’t Be In The Grand Line

In a new interview with Deadline, One Piece executive producer confirmed that Jamie Lee Curtis will not be playing the role of Dr. Kureha in the live-action adaptation’s second season, “She loves the show. She has too many films and TV shows that she’s going into production on so our production dates aren’t going to work. She definitely wanted to do it but she’s got deals in first position, and it just became complicated.” Shockingly, Clements then took the opportunity to hint at the idea that the Netflix production has cast Dr. Kureha, “We have found an amazing person.”

