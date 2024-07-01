Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Kicks Off Production With Set Video

Netflix's One Piece is ready to set sail once again! Last year, the live-action series made its debut after years of work, and fans tuned in with both excitement and dread. It didn't take long to realize Netflix's One Piece was a hit, and of course, a season two order was put forward. Now, all eyes are on Netflix as its original has resumed filming, and the cast is celebrating with a special set video.

As you can see below, the team at Netflix posted a new video today marking the start of season two production. All of the show's stars have gathered in Cape Town, South Africa to reprise their roles. In this special video, fans can watch as Inaki Godoy, the actor behind Monkey D. Luffy, makes his way to set from home. And of course, the star is joined by his friends along the way.

It’s happening, Nakama! 🏴‍☠️ From around the world, our Straw Hats have reunited to begin filming their epic Season 2 adventure! There’s no better place to start this journey than the deck of the Going Merry with @InakiGodoy @Mackenyu1116 @emilysteaparty @itsbookofjacob and… pic.twitter.com/zgROgfAEZO — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) July 1, 2024

Clearly, the excitement is high for Netflix's One Piece. The show has been a big hit for Netflix. According to reports from Netflix, One Piece was its most-watched original in the second part of 2023. The live-action show also sparked interest in the original One Piece anime as its numbers at Netflix soared. So of course, expectations for season two are high.

At this time, we know Netflix's One Piece is back in production, and fans expect season two will drop in late 2025. The show is expected to tackle the Arabasta Saga with its return as season one took care of the East Blue saga. Plus, Netflix's One Piece announced a ton of new cast members this past week. From David Dastmalchian to Clive Russell, the live-action series is going all out, so fans better strap in for a wild second season.

Not familiar with One Piece? No sweat. You can check out the hit series on Netflix as well as Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the show, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

Are you excited for Netflix's One Piece to make a comeback? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!