One Piece Casts New Sabo Actor

Following a major controversy surrounding Sabo’s previous voice actor, Toro Furuya, One Piece parted ways with the man who brought life to Luffy’s older brother. With the swashbuckling member of the resistance set to play a major role in the final saga, it should come as no surprise that Toei Animation was searching for a new voice actor to play Sabo. Now, in an official announcement from the One Piece anime, the new voice actor has been confirmed for who will be playing Sabo in the future. Rest assured, Sabo’s new voice actor is no stranger to the anime world.

If you missed the official One Piece announcement regarding Toro Furuya’s departure from the anime adaptation, here’s what Toei had to say, “Toru Furuya’s agency has requested that he no longer voice the character Sabo. We have accepted this request and decided to replace the voice actor. We will proceed with selecting a new voice actor. We ask for your continued support of the One Piece anime in the future.” Furuya had also released a statement before the 70-year-old deleted all his social media, “I had an affair with a female fan for four and a half years until last September. I was attracted to her because of her straightforward support for me, and I foolishly contacted her myself to start the relationship. During our relationship, we argued once and I unintentionally raised my hand. It was the worst thing I could have done as an adult and as a human being.”

A New Sabo Arrives

Replacing Furuya will be voice actor Miyu Irono. If you’re unfamiliar with the VA’s past works, he took on the roles of Mob Psycho 100’s Ritsu, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s Dr. Hedo, Naruto’s Yagura, and Japan’s version of Kingdom Hearts’ Sora. Irono will first appear in the role in One Piece’s 1116th episode of its long-running anime series.

Since the World Government and the Five Elders have their eyes on Dr. Vegapunk, the Straw Hat Pirates are on a collision course with the military. With Sabo working to take down the World Government as one of the strongest members of the resistance, expect new voice actor Miyu Irono to have his work cut out for him as the One Piece anime continues.

