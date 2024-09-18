One Piece: Here's How Lera Abova Could Look as Nico Robin

One Piece has been around for decades now, and thanks to its live-action adaptation, the fandom is exploding. From the anime to the manga, the Straw Hat crew has overcome all sorts of challenges. These days, the team has come together once more, and we have One Piece season two to thank. The team at Netflix is working on the show's awaited comeback, and it was not long ago that reports confirmed Lera Abova will bring Nico Robin to life. So naturally, we all have one question about the heroine, and that is how will she look?

Well, the One Piece fandom moves fast, and a bit of photo editing has given us an idea of how Abova might look. As you can see below, users like Soul_StormOP mocked up a version of Abova's Nico Robin, and the result is nothing short of impressive. The casting directors behind Netflix's One Piece never miss, alright?

Hol up they might be cooking here https://t.co/7r8ePkl98W pic.twitter.com/Tt0M3iSn4n — ⚡️ Soul ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) September 18, 2024

Who Is Lera Abova?

For those unfamiliar with Abova, the actress was born in November 1992, and she is a relative newcomer to the scene. Born in Siberia, the Russian actress got her start in entertainment through modeling after she moved to Germany at age 13. According to previous interviews, Abova struggled to acclimate to her life in Germany, but she settled in after learning the local language. It was in 2016 that Abova began modeling, and this work gave way to acting.

In 2019, Abova starred in Luc Besson's Anna alongside Sasha Luss. She has since starred in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a spin-off TV series tied to the hit films. Soon, Abova will star in projects like Honey Don't and Good Side of a Bad Man. And of course, One Piece is now on that list.

What to Expect From One Piece Season 2

With all eyes on Abova, the One Piece fandom is eager to see how the Russian actress approaches Nico Robin. The character is a massive one in the series, and her story will begin at Netflix very soon. After all, series creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed the storylines of season two, and we will start in Loguetown. One Piece will carry on through the Drum Island arc, stopping just before the Alabasta saga can truly kick off. This means Netflix's One Piece is set to bring Miss All Sunday center stage, and as the series continues, the Baroque Works agent will embrace her name as Nico Robin.

So far, no word has been given on when Netflix's One Piece will return with season two. Netizens expect a launch in 2025, but that has yet to be confirmed. The main cast of season one is returning for One Piece season two, of course, and they will be joined by new talent. Outside of Abova, we know other stars like Katey Sagal, David Dastmalchian, and Joe Manganiello have joined the cast. So seriously, the team casting One Piece is one of the best out there.

