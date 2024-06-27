Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Casts Smoker, Wapol, and More

Netflix's One Piece is on a high this week as the show has kicked back into gear. If you did not know, the original premiered last year with a solid season one, and now season two is in production. Today, some more casting updates were given on Netflix's One Piece, and we have learned who will be playing stars like Smoker.

The update comes from Netflix straight now that One Piece season two is filming. Smoker will be played by Callum Kerr while Tashigi is overseen by Julie Rehwald. As for the other two cast additions, Rob Colletti has joined the series as Wapol, and Ty Keogh is wrapping the announcement with his gig as Dalton.

Of course, this announcement is not the first we've been given for One Piece. This week, Netflix has released a slew of casting updates to hype One Piece's return to production. You can read up on the show's recent cast additions below:

Daniel Lasker – Mr. 9



Camrus Johnson – Mr. 5



Jazzara Jaslyn – Miss Valentine



David Dastmalchian – Mr. 3



Clive Russell – Crocus



Werner Coetser – Sorry



Brendan Murray – Brogy



Of course, the main cast of One Piece season one will return in season two as the Straw Hat pirates continue their journey. Stars Inaki Godoy and Mackenyu have been spotted in South Africa by fans as of late, and several stunt doubles have been posting photos from set. With new cast members onboard for season two, Netflix's One Piece is growing by the day, and fans are eager to see what the show has to offer with its comeback.

If you have not seen the live-action adaptation, One Piece is streaming on Netflix now. You can also find the One Piece anime streaming across services like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and more. So for those wanting more info on Eiichiro Oda's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

