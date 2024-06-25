Netflix's One Piece Locks in New Stars as Season 2 Begins Production

It's that time again, folks! Netflix's One Piece made its debut last year to critical acclaim, and now the series is gearing up for season two. All eyes are on Netflix as production is starting to ramp up on One Piece's second season at last. So to push the project forward, several new cast members have been announced for Netflix's One Piece, and these actors will bring Baroque Works to life.

The report comes from Variety as Netflix's One Piece has announced its newest cast additions. David Dastmalchian has joined the project to play Mr. 3 while other stars like Daniel Lasker, Camrus Johnson, and Jazzer Jaslyn will fill out Baroque Works. The three will play Mr. 9, Mr. 5, and Miss Valentine respectively.

(Photo: Netflix)

This casting announcement comes just as Netflix's One Piece restarts production in earnest for season two. In the past few weeks, stars like Mackenyu and Inaki Godoy have stirred buzz online as their social media posts confirmed they were in South Africa. Given the show's set in Cape Town, these posts alerted netizens that work was getting underway on One Piece. And as of this week, several stunt doubles on Netflx's One Piece began posting behind-the-scenes photos of their return to set. So clearly, Netflix is moving fast ahead with One Piece.

If you are not familiar with the live-action adaptation, you can find One Piece season one streaming now. The hit adaptation is one of the few Hollywood has done right for anime fans, and expectations were high for the project. There aren't many franchises as renowned as One Piece, but creator Eiichiro Oda kept close tabs on the live-action series. It seems all their hard work paid off as the show's first season has become one of Netflix's most-watched originals to date. So for those wanting to know more about One Piece, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

