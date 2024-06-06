Netflix: One Piece's Live-Action Drama Has Made the Anime Even Bigger

Whether it's live-action or anime, the Straw Hat Pirates have left an impression on Netflix. Quickly following the release of One Piece's live-action first season, the streaming service wasted little time in confirming that a second season was in the works. With plenty of material left to adapt, the live-action Luffy and his fellow pirates have helped boost the ratings of the anime adaptation that has over eleven hundred episodes in the tank as of the writing of this article.

In a new report from Netflix, the streaming service revealed that the live-action adaptation garnered a hair under seventy-two million viewers from subscribers, helping it to make the "Top 10" list following its debut. As a result of the popularity of the new adaptation, the One Piece anime series and films that are under the same banner brought in around fifty million views, thanks in part to the live-action series' arrival. Ever since the live-action show's popular debut, Netflix has gone all-in on the world of the Grand Line, not just by confirming a live-action second season, but also with weekly releases of the anime series that is currently in the throes of its final saga. On top of this, Netflix is working with Wit Studio on a reboot of the franchise via "The One Piece".

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix's One Piece Future

While a release date for One Piece's second season remains a mystery, filming is set to begin this summer. The live-action adaptation, should it continue to follow the source material, will hit locales such as Little Garden, Loguetown, Drum Island, and Alabasta. During the announcement that the live-action adaptation would return, One Piece creator all but confirmed that Tony Tony Chopper would join the live-action Straw Hats, becoming the first non-human to be a part of Luffy's crew. Alongside Chopper, the second season will most likely see the arrivals of characters like Princess Vivi, Ace, Crocodile, Nico Robin, and many more.

In the anime adventures of the Straw Hats, Luffy and his fellow Straw Hats are fighting the World Government as they continue to learn more about their world from the mad scientist Dr. Vegapunk. As manga fans will attest, things are only going to get wilder for the anime pirates as Oda continues to weave One Piece's final saga.

Via Deadline