Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Is Releasing Sooner Than You Think: Report

It looks like One Piece is returning to Netflix for Season 2 of the live-action series much sooner than you would think thanks to an accidental update from Netflix. One Piece has been in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series for quite some time. The fact it was returning for Season 2 is not really a surprise given how big of a hit it was for Netflix, but the circumstances from which it was sparked certainly were. Due to the first season hitting during the SAG-AFTRA strike, there was a bit of a delay getting the second season going.

But it seems like production has been moving at full speed since it kicked in last Summer, and even reportedly wrapped its filming last year. As fans have been getting updates about One Piece Season 2 with Netflix, a former version of the recent One Piece x LEGO collaboration announcement on Netflix’s TUDUM (as spotted by What’s On Netflix) teased that the new episodes would be releasing later this year. While there’s no concrete date just yet, a 2025 release seems to be much sooner than fans might have expected for the series’ big return.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out?

As previously teased with Netflix’s TUDUM before it was removed, Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 is releasing some time later this year, “…bring you treasures you can cherish while you wait for new episodes of ONE PIECE, which arrive later this year.” This falls in line with the collaboration with LEGO that teased it would be hitting some time around the release of the new season as well. If the show indeed returns for Season 2 in 2025, this means only a two year turnaround in between seasons (and that’s even factoring in any delay in start up from the SAG-AFTRA strike).

But this 2025 release does seem like it has been on the table for a while. Some stars behind One Piece had gauged that it would likely have a holiday 2025 or early 2026 premiere, and that’s also become more potentially true than ever as Netflix has really ramped up the updates for One Piece‘s new episodes. With more cast members being announced over the last few weeks especially, it really does seem like a release announcement is imminent as well.

What We Know for One Piece Season 2

With a potential release later this year, One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda previously revealed that Season 2 of the live-action show will be tackling the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the original manga. Bringing back the creative team and cast from the first season, there are going to be a ton of new additions coming in the second season as we’ll see more characters make the jump to live action.

They include the likes of Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon, Yonda Thomas as Igaram, James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill as Chess, and Anton David Jeftha as K.M. thus far.