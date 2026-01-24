Amazon Pulls Back From Anime A.I. Following Recent Controversy

In 2025, Amazon ran into serious controversy when it came to the anime world. Several of the English Dubs of some of the biggest anime on Amazon Prime Video were given English Dubs using artificial intelligence versus traditional flesh-and-blood voice actors. Some of the biggest anime adaptations that fell under this unfortunate trend include Banana Fish, Vinland Saga, and No Game, No Life. Recently, Amazon garnered more controversy in making another decision to move further into the realm of implementing A.I. in anime, but it seems as though the company has pulled back.

Earlier this week, Amazon posted a job listing for a Creative Director position that would focus on “Dubbing” for Prime Video. The description specifically noted that it would focus on artificial intelligence, reading, “The role would spearhead the creative vision for its AI-enabled dubbing platform.” The Amazon listing also noted that the position would “identify opportunities and set up creative workflows to expand A.I. dubbing to new languages and content types.” Once the job listing was discovered, Amazon garnered some major pushback online, and the position has seemingly been stricken from their job bank. While Amazon hasn’t officially commented on the removal of the role, we have to imagine that the blowback from anime fans was a key reason.

What Was This Amazon A.I. Role?

The other aspects of the job description for Amazon’s Localization Enablement & Accessibility Program (Leap) Team Director were listed as a part of the application, hinting at more use of artificial intelligence in the future.

“Set the Bar for Creative Vision & Strategy: Establish the creative direction for AI-assisted dubbing, ensuring AI-generated voiceovers preserve emotional nuance, tone, and cultural context. Collaborate with AI engineers and localization experts to refine algorithms for voice synthesis, lip-sync accuracy, and dialect adaptation.

Enable AI-Human Collaboration: Design hybrid workflows where AI handles initial dubbing, and human talent refines delivery, timing, and emotional depth. Where human intervention is necessary, maintain consistency between AI-generated and human-dubbed segments.

Compliance to Quality High Standards: Ensure AI dubbing meets Prime Video’s customer quality benchmarks (e.g., clarity, synchronization, cultural sensitivity, and more) through rigorous testing and feedback loops with quality experts.

Global Expansion & Innovation: Identify opportunities and set up creative workflows to expand AI dubbing to new languages and content types (e.g., anime, documentaries, live-action).

Demonstrate Cross-Functional Leadership: Partner with product, engineering, and marketing teams to align dubbing technology with viewer experience goals. Champion thought leadership through industry talks, white papers, and collaborations with creators advocating AI-augmented storytelling.”

When the artificial intelligence-made Dubs were discovered, clips from the anime were quickly shared online, and needless to say, the quality was far below the routine English Dubs created by human voice actors. Since the likes of Banana Fish, No Games No Life, and Vinland Saga were found to house A.I. dubs, the series were taken down from the streaming service and have yet to return to the platform.

