Demon Slayer Exec Addresses Potential Bigger Budget for Infinity Castle Sequels

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has done blockbuster success at the worldwide box office ever since it made its debut in Japan last Summer, and one of the executives behind it all revealed that it could have an impact on the budget for feature films. It’s been a huge year for anime at the box office as the first film in the Infinity Castle trilogy has been one of the most successful films in Japan’s entire box office history. The film is currently the most successful international film in United States shores as well.

But it’s not like the way feature films are produced in the United States as the success of one film has a dramatic influence on the ones that might follow. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is being tackled as a full trilogy by the team at Aniplex and Ufotable, and there are aspects of its production that anime fans are still not privy to. That includes the potential budget for each film, and when asked about the budget of future films by The Hollywood Reporter, producer Hikaru Kondo couldn’t fully address it.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Producer Talks Movie’s Budget

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has never revealed its budget to the public, and it’s the same for the budget of future films. When asked about the reported $20 million USD budget for the film, Kondo noted, “Unfortunately, I can’t comment on the budget.” The interviewer then noted how Hollywood productions would often warrant a bigger budget for the sequel, and the first film’s worldwide box office would “justify” a $100 million budget for such a project, Kondo had some interesting notes when addressing such a question.

“So, I don’t speak English myself, so in addition to having the interpreter here with us, I’m using a translation app on my phone, which is also transcribing everything you say,” Kondo continues. “I want to thank you very much for leaving that statement on the record for me. What you said makes me very, very happy. To that point, I have our distributor and financier from Aniplex right next to me here, so perhaps you can get some additional comments from him.” From there, Yuma Takahashi, an Aniplex producer, added some insight.

What Does This Mean for Demon Slayer’s Sequel?

ufotable

“I’m in charge of business and marketing,” Takahashi reveals. “So I’ll just say, that’s a huge budget! I can’t say anything official right now, but I will sincerely try my best.” From the sounds of things, the budget for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is likely never going to be fully revealed to the public, and if it does, it’s not going to be in the same kind of realm that Hollywood operates in. This doesn’t mean that the next film might not have a bigger budget, however.

There’s a hope that the artists behind it all are fairly compensated for the work they’re putting in, and even more so that there’s enough time to bring it all to life. Great execution and ample time for planning is what ultimately helped Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle in its takeover more so than how much money it all happened to cost, and fans are willing to wait for as long as it takes.

