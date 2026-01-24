Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Scores Big With Its Second Season Premiere

January 2026 has been a massive month for anime, with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, Oshi no Ko, and even Ronin Warriors making some big comebacks. Amongst these anime adaptations, one of the most anticipated was the return of the immortal sorcerer known as Frieren. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End garnered quite the following with its first season from Studio Madhouse, and now that it has returned this month, it seems that its rise in popularity is only continuing to expand. According to recent ratings reports out of Japan, the animated protagonist’s comeback has become one of the biggest in recent memory.

In a recent ratings report from the outlet “Video Research,” Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was the fifth highest ranked anime amongst Japanese households for the week of January 12th to January 18th. The Madhouse production was watched by almost five percent of households in the nation, which is nothing to sneeze at. While coming in at fifth place might not seem that impressive, it bears in mind that Frieren’s competition is nothing to sneeze at in Japan. The anime that defeated Frieren include Sazae-san, Detective Conan – Episode One: The Great Detective Turned Small, Detective Conan, and Chibi Maruko-chan, which are all tried and true franchises beloved in the country. While it’s difficult to tell how well Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End did in North America, the series has garned quite the fanbase worldwide.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Explained

Madhouse

Following the emotional first season of the now fan-favorite anime series, Frieren, Fern, and Stark are licking their wounds after the recent First-Class Mage Exam and heading North. Those following the manga know that the Madhouse production will have plenty to look forward to. The trio is making their way to Aureole, a mystical location where the living and the dead can seemingly co-exist. Throughout the second season, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will not only further explore this world but pit the heroes against some wild monsters at the same time.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will, reportedly, only have ten episodes as a part of its second season, releasing far fewer installments than its predecessor. Luckily, the anime has gained so much popularity that it would be hard to believe that season two would act as its grand finale. To this day, creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe are working to release new chapters of the manga, which follows Frieren and her friends to this day.

One of the big reasons why Frieren has become so popular isn’t just the stellar animation from Studio Madhouse; it’s the thought-provoking story of the titular character. Much like in the first season, expect Frieren’s big comeback to the anime world to continue her journey in learning more about mortality as she deals with her own immortality. While the elf might be stoic, certain events have broken through her tough exterior and will continue to do so.

