Netflix’s Most Anticipated Anime Sequel Reveals Major Details

Netflix’s entry into the anime world has been a major boon for the medium in recent years. With 2026 set to unleash the likes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, The Ramparts of Ice, and sharing plans to add countless classics to its library, the streaming service has one anime sequel that many are dying to see. Announced last year at Anime Expo, the sequel came as a shock to many, but little has been revealed since then. Luckily, major details have landed online as Studio TRIGGER plans to return to a certain technologically advanced dystopia.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners had a fairly conclusive end to its first season, bringing the story of David and Lucy to a tragic yet life-affirming conclusion. Obviously, for those who watched season one, you know that new characters will need to take the reins when the series returns, and this fact was confirmed at last year’s Anime Expo. The anime adaptation has revealed that it is currently in production and will house ten episodes in total, the same number as its predecessor. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is also billed as a “stand-alone story,” meaning that fans shouldn’t expect the characters to star in a sequel, though we would imagine they might make a comeback within CD Projekt’s virtual domain.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Sequel – Here’s What We Know

Netflix

While many of the details surrounding the highly anticipated Cyberpunk sequel, Edgerunners 2 did drop an interesting tagline last year following its reveal. “When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?” Night City, as seen in both the anime and the video game Cyberpunk 2077, is a locale where life seems disposable, with many escaping into virtual worlds, thanks to the degradation of their current ones. Certainly, imagining new Edgerunners attempting to burn brightly to be remembered is in theme with what we’ve seen before, as David and Lucy were willing to do the same in the first season.

For those wondering whether David will be resurrected from the grave, the Edgerunners sequel writer Bartosz Sztybor has confirmed that the protagonist won’t be returning to the land of the living. While David might not return, this doesn’t necessarily put the kibosh on other characters making a comeback. As anime fans know, Lucy did survive the fight against Atom Smasher and saw her dream come true by arriving on the moon, meaning there is a possibility that she could be a part of the second season in some capacity. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners wasn’t just one of Netflix’s biggest anime originals; it changed the game for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red included several characters and elements from the anime series into the game, which saw a serious surge in players. It will be interesting to see the influence that the sequel will have on the video game, if any.

Via Ani_TV