One Piece Gets Official Spongebob Squarepants Collectibles

Arguably, the two biggest “sea faring franchises” in the world are the anime pirate franchise of One Piece and the long running Nickelodeon cartoon of Spongebob Squarepants. While the two series could not be more different, they’ve finally managed to meet with some official merchandise that unites the two worlds of the Straw Hat Pirates and the Krusty Krab. Though these figurines don’t necessarily reflect Luffy and his crew, they still take the characters of Spongebob, Patrick, and Squidward and put them at the top of the heap when it comes to One Piece’s military.

Twitter User SoulStormOP managed to find the hilarious model figures that see the denizens of Bikini Bottom placed into the universe of the Grand Line, attempting to defeat the pirates of the seas and claim the long lost treasure of Gol D. Roger for the military:

So remember that one fan art that had Spongebob, Squidward and Patrick pose as the 3 Admirals in One Piece? Yeah so they decided to make figures of that. pic.twitter.com/1GEQqSwhwo — Soulstorm (@SoulstormOP) October 23, 2019

Spongebob Squarepants was created around the same time as One Piece, ironically enough, originally debuting on the channel Nickelodeon in 1999, introducing a world wherein the titular Spongebob works his dream job as a fry cook at the Krusty Krab. Spending his days putting together Krabby Patties and annoying his neighbor Squidward Tentacles on the regular, the franchise has amassed over two hunderd and fifty episodes. While that’s a good deal of installments for any franchise, it still pales in comparison to the over nine hundred episodes that make up the One Piece franchise.

Currently, One Piece is having one of the best runs in the franchise, with the main storyline following the Straw Hat Pirates as they traverse across the dangerous, isolationist nation of Wano. At the same time, the fourteenth film of the franchise, One Piece: Stampede, has been tearing it up at the box office, pulling in the most profits of the series to date.

What do you think of these figurines that officially cross over One Piece with Spongebob Squarepants? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.