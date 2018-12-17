‘One Piece’ Teases Introduction of its Most Beautiful Heroine Yet

One Piece‘s Wano arc has introduced fans of the manga to all sorts of wild new characters and designs, and the newest character just may flip that in an entirely less wacky direction.

The Wano arc’s next chapter is teasing the debut of the “most beautiful” heroine in the series to date, Komurasaki the Oiran, who blinds onlookers with her beauty as she passes by.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest chapter of the series, the Straw Hats have a run in with the young O-Toko, who serves as a Kamuro to the Oiran in Wano. An Oiran is a courtesan and top idol of Wano, and currently that title belongs to a woman named Komurasaki. She’s described as the “desire of all men” and the “admiration of all women” and it’s said that her beauty “rocks the entire nation.”

She’s supposedly regal as a god, and “womanhood perfected.” Fans see what this means soon after as the Oiran’s procession makes its way to the castle. A crowd of Wano citizens gathers around the procession and they’re blinded by her beauty. She even leaves some completely “unconscious, bleeding and blind.” This seems to be a normal occurrence during processions, as those around them are prepared to care for them and take them away on stretchers.

With a series like One Piece, it’s tough to take this all at face value. Oda often likes to add peculiar or hilarious twists to his characters, so Komurasaki could be hiding something as well. Seeing those around her pass out after seeing her face, it could be the effects of a Devil Fruit. This power sounds a lot like Boa Hancock’s, who would petrify those who look at her .

It remains to be seen what Komurasaki is hiding, and why she’s such an important addition to the Wano arc. As Robin will be close to the Shogun at the same time, fans could get a full reveal of Komurasaki’s face soon enough.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.