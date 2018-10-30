‘One Piece’ Previews An Important Rayleigh Flashback

When it comes to mentors in anime, there are characters you cannot overlook. Naruto introduced teachers such as Jiraiya, but One Piece has its own wise man in Silver Rayleigh. So, audiences will be happy to hear the aging pirate is ready to pop back into the anime ASAP.

Recently, the show put out its latest preview, and it seems episode 860 will be a big one for Monkey D. Luffy. After all, the reel features scene with Silvers, and fans have questions about the big appearance.

As you can see above, the new preview ends with Silvers on screen, and the older man is seen staring intently ahead. The older man is joined by Luffy as usual, and anime fans are curious to see what Silvers has to do with this on-going arc. After all, the former Rogers Pirate has been keeping a low profile as of late, and he’s got nothing to do with Big Mom as far as we know. However, manga readers know a certain something is in the works with this scene.

The anime hasn’t teased this big reveal yet, but One Piece will be drafting Silvers to do so soon. For readers, the super-short scene can be spotted in chapter 886, and it is sourced from Luffy as he runs from Big Mom’s forces beyond the Mirro-World.

With Brulee in tow, Luffy is waiting to restart his fight with Charlotte Katakuri, but he is feeling down. The Straw Hat captain isn’t sure how to beat the Sweet Commander, but he is visited by his teacher in a flashback. The manga sees Silvers teach Luffy how Haki becomes stronger within a person when they battle strong enemies. After looking back on the lesson, Luffy gets fired up for battle as he stands to learn a lot about Haki from Katakuri, and he wants to beat Big Mom’s son without any handicap.

