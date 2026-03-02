One Piece Quietly Delays a Major Manga Release of 2026

2026 marks one of the biggest turning points for One Piece, and amid these major changes, a special manga slated for release this month has been delayed by a few weeks. This delay does not affect the ongoing main story, which is currently depicting the Elbaph arc and continuing the final saga, but instead involves a special spin-off. In mid-2025, One Piece announced a special manga centered on the series’ most adorable character, Tony Tony Chopper, titled One Piece Chopper’s, teasing a brand-new adventure. The manga was originally scheduled to release on March 4, 2026.

However, the official X account managing the One Piece manga announced on February 25, 2026, that the release would be postponed by a few weeks. The new release date for the special has been set for April 23, 2026. Fans eager to see a fresh adventure featuring the beloved character will now have to wait a little longer. While the delay may be frustrating, there is no cause for concern, as it reflects the franchise’s immense popularity and ensures the special will be widely available.

One Piece Chopper’s Manga Gets Delayed for the Right Reasons

The details shared on X by the official account managing the One Piece manga reveal that the release of this special edition has been delayed due to overwhelming demand. Retailers have requested additional stock for the debut, prompting the team to push the release date back by a few weeks to produce more copies. This once again proves that demand for anything related to One Piece remains exceptionally high, with fans eagerly waiting to add new volumes to their collections. Since this special manga will feature never-before-seen narrative content, the anticipation is even greater. The decision to take extra time to print more copies reflects the franchise’s commitment to its audience and its desire to ensure the widest possible circulation.

Furthermore, the recent announcement confirmed that even later prints of the manga will include the bonus cards and won’t be limited to the first edition. This means fans worried about missing out on first-print exclusives can still obtain the bonus content in subsequent releases. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether the manga will be available in English on launch day. Given that the delay is tied to high demand, overseas demand may also be a factor, potentially allowing English prints to release simultaneously. For now, though, the One Piece manga featuring the beloved Tony Tony Chopper has been postponed by a few weeks to ensure wider availability, meaning fans will unfortunately have to wait a little longer.

