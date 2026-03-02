Netflix’s One Piece Releases Final Season 2 Trailer One Week Ahead of Premiere

One Piece will be making its big return to Netflix in just one more week, and now fans have gotten one final look at the live-action series’ return ahead of Season 2’s premiere. One Piece: Into the Grand Line is the official name of the second season for the live-action series, and it’s going to be picking up right from where it all left off when it made its Netflix debut a couple of years ago. Luffy and the Straw Hats will be entering the titular Grand Line, and meeting all kinds of new faces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its premiere with Netflix on March 10th, and that means it won’t be too much longer until fans get to see the new season in action (which includes a full premiere in theaters). To give fans one final tease about what is coming in the new episodes, Netflix has dropped one final trailer for One Piece’s second season and it really hypes up what’s next in this big adventure. You can check it out in action below.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Play video

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on March 10th. Much like the first season of the series, the new season will be running for eight episodes. Original franchise creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed that this new season will also be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs of the original manga series. Fans will get to see all kinds of new characters now that Luffy has entered the Grand Line, and they are certainly going to be the oddest ones yet.

Some of the major names joining the cast for One Piece: Into the Grand Line include Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0. They are far from the only new characters that will show up in the coming season, but they are some of the key names that have already been confirmed for a much more expanded role in the live-action series’ future now in the midst of production.

Live-Action One Piece Season 3 Now in Production With Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece has a bright future with Netflix as the live-action series not only confirmed a third season, but it’s now in production as of the time of this writing. Some of the characters we’ll meet in this second season will be returning in the third with expanded roles, and series creator Eiichiro Oda also confirmed that this third season will be wrapping up the Alabasta saga that we’ll see the seeds planted of in the second season. There have also been some key reveals for the third season on top of this too.

New additions to the cast for the now in the works third season of Netflix’s One Piece include Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger. These new additions tease we’ll see much more of the Baroque Works after their debut in this second season, so fans will have to tune in to see how it all shakes out.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!