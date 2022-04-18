One Piece: Red Gets Surprise Shout Out From KISS Thanks to Usopp

One Piece has gotten a surprising shout out from the massively popular rock band KISS thanks to Usopp’s look in the upcoming One Piece: Red feature film! One Piece is currently in the midst of its 25th Anniversary and part of that major celebration is the release of a new feature film hitting theaters across Japan later this year. There are lots of reasons to be excited for the upcoming film, but one of the reasons fans can’t wait to see the new release is all of the new looks that each of the Straw Hats will be taking on for their newest cinematic adventure.

Like many of the feature films of the past, One Piece: Red will be debuting some brand new movie exclusive makeovers for each of the Straw Hats. While there are some main looks that have been revealed through a series of new posters, there are some other more casual looks that each of the pirates take on as well. Usopp’s new makeover in particular has not only gotten attention from fans thanks to his close resemblance to KISS’ Gene Simmons, but even KISS’ official Twitter account themselves have taken note! Check it out below:

#KISS Sighting: movie poster for upcoming Japanese anime fantasy action-adventure film – One Piece Film: Red. #KISSisEverywhere! pic.twitter.com/Xcb367TaG7 — KISS (@kiss) April 16, 2022

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red is currently scheduled to hit theaters across Japan beginning on August 6th. Toei Animation has revealed their intention for an international release, but there has yet to be a concrete release date or window on that front as of this writing. Meaning it won’t be too much longer before we get to see all of these makeovers in action!

Each new look at One Piece: Red has been more mysterious than the last as not only are each of the Straw Hats (which awesomely includes Jinbei for the first real film in the franchise) getting makeovers, but we’ll get to see Shanks making an appearance as well. The film has been confirmed to include Shanks’ daughter and introduce her to the franchise in full, so there’s a chance that fans will get to see Luffy and Shanks cross paths for the first time in the present day.

What do you think? How do you like Usopp’s next rocker look for One Piece: Red? What are you hoping to see in the movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!