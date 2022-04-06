One Piece: Red Poster Debuts Usopp’s Best Look Yet

One Piece is almost ready to step out with a new movie, and fans are keeping a close eye on the project. After all, Shanks will team up with the Straw Hat crew for One Piece: Red this fall. Now, a new poster has gone live for the feature, and it is showing off what might be Usopp’s best look yet.

As you can see below, Usopp is gracing the anime’s new poster, and the pirate is looking hardcore. A tan brimmed hat sits atop Usopp’s bushy hair, and the rest of his outfit looks like it was pulled from a rock star’s closet. After all, he is wearing a black leather vest with zippers all over. The top matches Usopp’s shorts, and the pirate has two hot pink belts cinched around his body.

And of course, Usopp is rocking some spikes just like his other crew members. He’s wearing a spiky bracelet and studded arm cuffs as you can tell. These accessories pair well with Usopp’s boots and his snipe staff is seen hanging from the hero’s shoulders here as well.

Clearly, One Piece: Red is sticking with a punk rock aesthetic as Usopp is just one of several to lean into the style. Luffy, Zoro, and Nami will step out in chains and leather when the movie drops this August. The rest of the Straw Hats will surely follow suit, and fans are hoping Shanks gets in on the fashion statement. After all, the yonko could pull off the edgy look with ease, and his dark red hair would only add to the effect.

What do you think about Usopp’s new look? Are you excited for One Piece to drop its next big movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.