‘One Piece’ Just Gave Fans an Eyeful of Reiju

There’s one particular moment of One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc fans have wanted to see animated since it was featured in the manga, and the Germa 66’s full transformation did not disappoint in the slightest.

But while the sequence featured major allusions to Toei’s Super Sentai franchise and magical girl anime, fans were struck by one transformation in particular: Sanji’s sister Reiju.

The scene was already a cause for hype given that fans learned that animator Naotoshi Shida was specifically brought on for the transformation sequence, and it shows in the nearly five minute transformation. While the rest of the Vinsmoke family gets more fierce transformative sequences drawing parallels to Super Sentai, Reiju’s was more of a reference to magical girl transformations.

As fans see her body draped entirely in pink, the camera quickly pushes up her legs and over her head as her shirt is completely removed. This is sort of like the transformations is Sailor Moon that begin in the legs and work their way upward.

The rest of Reiju’s transformation helped her stand out from her brothers as she gets more solo screen time in the transformation. Along with Judge, the matriarch, she gets a bit more attention in her transformation compared to say, Yonji. It’s definitely been appreciated by fans for sure.

