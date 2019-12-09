This One Piece Cosplay Highlights Reiju’s Best Look

One Piece fans were introduced to a ton of new characters during the Whole Cake Island arc, and their designs had a lot of different variations compared to the arcs thus far. But while we were introduced to many characters from the Charlotte family, the most important additions to the lore were Sanji’s extended family. After keeping them shrouded in mystery throughout much of the series, the Whole Cake Island arc introduced us to Sanji’s father, mother, and siblings. They were a lot more powerful — and a lot more popular — than much of the Charlotte family.

The most popular member of the Vinsmoke family was undoubtedly Sanji’s older sister Reiju Vinsmoke. She’s been a particularly popular choice for artists to bring to life through cosplay, and ultra-popular artist Vampy Bit Me (who you can find on Instagram here) showcased Reiju’s brief but best look. Check it out below:

Reiju Vinsmoke was one of the more sultry and flirty characters that Oda has introduced over the years, and each one of her appearances was often characterized by fan-service highlighting perspectives in both the manga and the anime. That’s been a big hit with fans, however, as her Poison Pink transformation was one of the most well-received scenes for the character. But her Germa 66 look wasn’t the fan-favorite.

Her most popular outfit came soon after she was injured by Pudding. After being caught investigating the castle because she was suspicious of Pudding, she was shot suddenly and stripped of her memories. This lead to a new pants-less look that revealed more of a look at her tattooed legs, and thus a whole bunch of merchandise featuring this exact look. It’s popular for many reasons, but its overall simplicity might be why it’s such a hit.

