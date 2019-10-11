One Piece Meets Samurai Champloo In Clever Crossover

With the Wano Country Arc taking the protagonists of One Piece into an environment that mimics feudalistic Japan, the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves donning entirely new wardrobes in order to blend in with the crowd. Ironically enough, they look straight out of the anime series from the director of Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo! One fan managed to catch this in fact and create some fan art that takes Luffy, Zoro, and the little girl they’re currently escorting across country and places them into the shoes of Mugen, Fuu, and Jin.

Reddit User MegatonSlater shared this amazing fan art that unites the world of Samurai Champloo and One Piece, making excellent use of the Straw Hat Pirates’ current locale in order to perfectly blend the aesthetic of both series into a single image:

While One Piece is one of the most popular franchises around at present, in anime and otherwise, fans may not be as familiar with Samurai Champloo. The series from director Shinichiro Watanabe does in fact share an interesting factoid with the pirate franchise in the fact that both Roronoa Zoro and Mugen are voiced by the same actor, Kazuya Nakai. Needless to say, I think most viewers will agree that he does a bang up job on both characters!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

Samurai Champloo is an original anime series directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with characters designed by Kazuto Nakazawa, and mechanical designs from Mahiro Maeda. Produced by Manglobe in 2004, the series was Watanabe’s first big original anime series effort following his work on Cowboy Bebop. Despite the dissimilar settings and time periods, fans noted many of the stylistic similarities between the two.